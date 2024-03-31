Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 630 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 122.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.71. 3,688,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,601. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Microchip Technology



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

