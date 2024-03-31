Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.70.

CHKP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

