Moffett Nathanson Boosts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Moffett Nathanson from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.43.

DraftKings stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

