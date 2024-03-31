Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $439.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

MOH stock opened at $410.83 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $263.20 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $2,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

