Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $128.19 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $128.19 or 0.00181373 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.36 billion and approximately $50.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.13 or 0.00851974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00144221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00137809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,417,442 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

