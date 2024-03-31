Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.32 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $419.15 million and $12.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00075923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00025224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,315,639 coins and its circulating supply is 852,083,465 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

