Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $420.56 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,112,351,781 coins and its circulating supply is 852,107,665 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

