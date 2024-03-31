Morgan Stanley Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $129.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.35.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $128.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

