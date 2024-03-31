Morgan Stanley Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $186.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $198.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock worth $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

