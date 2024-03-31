Morgan Stanley Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $240.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.19.

Ecolab stock opened at $230.90 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

