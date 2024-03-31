Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.87.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

