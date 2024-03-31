Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $962.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $959.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $881.01. The company has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

