Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.7 %

NOK stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

