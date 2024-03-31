Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 2.9% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,875,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after purchasing an additional 626,837 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after buying an additional 486,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $230.87.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.