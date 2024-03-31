Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 246.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Kopin worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 36.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.80 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Kopin Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

