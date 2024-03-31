Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

