Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 252,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNH Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.64.
CNH Industrial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.
CNH Industrial Profile
CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.
