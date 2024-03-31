Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.7% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 25,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $282.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $284.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

