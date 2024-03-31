Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

AGI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.