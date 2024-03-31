Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,805 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE DVN opened at $50.18 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

