Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 748,713 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after acquiring an additional 485,307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,637,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $117.34 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

