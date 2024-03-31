Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.17. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

