Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

