Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,827,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

NYSE C opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

