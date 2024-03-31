National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NSA opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

