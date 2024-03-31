National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $492.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.61.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
