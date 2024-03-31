National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $491.96 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 1 year low of $226.62 and a 1 year high of $492.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.61.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $207.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 13.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Western Life Group

About National Western Life Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,551,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,057,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

