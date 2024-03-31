Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of GASNF remained flat at $24.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $27.60.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Naturgy Energy Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.