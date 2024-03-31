Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 29th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Naturgy Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of GASNF remained flat at $24.71 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $27.60.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Distribution Networks and Energy Markets segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the maritime transport business; management conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

