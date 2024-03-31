Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the February 29th total of 409,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Nauticus Robotics

In related news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 401,323 shares of company stock worth $98,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nauticus Robotics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KITT. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nauticus Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

NASDAQ KITT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.03. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.