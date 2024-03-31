Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $25,191.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00112154 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

