nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,253 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

