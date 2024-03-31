nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Needham & Company LLC

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

nCino Trading Up 4.1 %

Insider Transactions at nCino

NCNO stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $180,045.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,977,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,767 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $180,045.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,977,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,958,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,700,000 after purchasing an additional 634,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in nCino by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in nCino by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

