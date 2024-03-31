Needham & Company LLC Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Walt Disney from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.77.

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

