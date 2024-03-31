Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAR. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $45.36 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $107.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after buying an additional 42,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,808,000 after buying an additional 173,575 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,208,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,596,000 after buying an additional 225,473 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in PAR Technology by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in PAR Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

