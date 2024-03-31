Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NYSE:NNI opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 35.15, a quick ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $260.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. Research analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 49,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Nelnet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

