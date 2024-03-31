Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 1,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.1 %

PFE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,466,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,954,156. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.