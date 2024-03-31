Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $31.99 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655,045 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $31,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 545,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157,795 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.6% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 574,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 117,219 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,433,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,536,000 after buying an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,194,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,423,000 after buying an additional 314,943 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after acquiring an additional 725,489 shares during the period. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,002,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.7843 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.77%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.