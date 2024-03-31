Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $36.94 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up approximately 3.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $36,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.76. 1,960,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.06.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,977. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

