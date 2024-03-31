Nexus Investment Management ULC Lowers Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,341 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.40% of PRA Group worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1,032.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

