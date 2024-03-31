Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 3,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,142. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

