NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Increased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.