NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $116.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.52.

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

