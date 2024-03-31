Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $254.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.92. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,077,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

