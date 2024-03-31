Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.93.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

