Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 262 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,368. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
