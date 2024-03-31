Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. 2,654,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,381. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.