Nova R Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $53.81. 285,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

