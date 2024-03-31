Nova R Wealth Inc. Reduces Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,128.88. The company had a trading volume of 292,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,074.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $991.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $821.61 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.