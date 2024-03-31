Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 834 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.5% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Peoples Bank KS increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

