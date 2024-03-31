Nova R Wealth Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.81. 8,032,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,147,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
