NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at HC Wainwright

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.13.

NovoCure Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

